TIA Passes Three Resolutions at Annual Meeting

The Tire Industry Association (TIA) hosted its annual meeting Monday morning, where members of its board and executive committee honored outgoing board members, recognized new ones and passed three resolutions.

Click Here to Read More

Nothdurft also recognized the three members elected to TIA’s Board of Directors this year. The new Board members are: Chris Rhoades of BKT Tires, Copley, Ohio; Gary Schroeder of Cooper Tire/Goodyear, Findlay, Ohio; and Leigh-Ann Stewart of Kal Tire, Vernon, British Columbia, Canada. In addition, Don Vanderheyden of Hennessy Industries, LaVergne, Tennessee, was reelected to a second term on the board. They will join an additional 14 directors to make up the association’s 18-member board.

Brian Rigney (left), past TIA pressident and outgoing board member, is honored by Dan Northdurft, outgoing TIA president, for his time serving the association during TIA’s Annual Meeting Nov. 1.

Jim Pangle, TIA board secretary and business development specialist for Fountain Tire, presented three resolutions, all of which passed. The three resolutions covered federal infrastructure funding, right to repair and the federal excise tax. The resolutions are explained below in further detail.

Infratructure funding

With TIA’s history of supporting every major highway infrastructure bill adopted, the organization is supporting President Joe Biden’s $2.5 million infrastructure bill and the collection of reasonable industry taxes, such as tire taxes. TIA resolved that it would work with Congress to support an infrastructure bill, yet oppose “unreasonable and unfair proposals” that would cause damage to the tire industry including, reinstating the Federal Excise Tax on passenger tires; raising the tax on tread rubber, truck tires and truck parts; raising the tax on fuel; or repealing the last in first out accounting system with the one-time hit of over $107 billion going toward infrastructure funding.