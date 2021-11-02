Connect with us

News

TIA Passes Three Resolutions at Annual Meeting

TIA honored outgoing board members, recognized new ones and passed three resolutions on its positions on infrastructure funding, right to repair and the estate tax.

Madeleine Winer

on

Dan Nothdurft TIA

The Tire Industry Association (TIA) hosted its annual meeting Monday morning, where members of its board and executive committee honored outgoing board members, recognized new ones and passed three resolutions.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Former TIA President Dan Nothdurft, president of 2010 Tire Review Top Shop Winner Tires Tires Tires in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Sioux City, Iowa, led the meeting.

Nothdurft honored and thanked TIA’s outgoing board members, which include John Baldwin, senior vice president, product, Discount Tire Company; James Flynn, president of Flynn’s Tire Group; and Brian Rigney, president of Dill Air Controls and past TIA president.

Advertisement

Nothdurft also recognized the three members elected to TIA’s Board of Directors this year. The new Board members are: Chris Rhoades of BKT Tires, Copley, Ohio; Gary Schroeder of Cooper Tire/Goodyear, Findlay, Ohio; and Leigh-Ann Stewart of Kal Tire, Vernon, British Columbia, Canada. In addition, Don Vanderheyden of Hennessy Industries, LaVergne, Tennessee, was reelected to a second term on the board. They will join an additional 14 directors to make up the association’s 18-member board.

Dan Nothdurft Brian Rigney TIA
Brian Rigney (left), past TIA pressident and outgoing board member, is honored by Dan Northdurft, outgoing TIA president, for his time serving the association during TIA’s Annual Meeting Nov. 1.

Jim Pangle, TIA board secretary and business development specialist for Fountain Tire, presented three resolutions, all of which passed. The three resolutions covered federal infrastructure funding, right to repair and the federal excise tax. The resolutions are explained below in further detail.

Infratructure funding

With TIA’s history of supporting every major highway infrastructure bill adopted, the organization is supporting President Joe Biden’s $2.5 million infrastructure bill and the collection of reasonable industry taxes, such as tire taxes. TIA resolved that it would work with Congress to support an infrastructure bill, yet oppose “unreasonable and unfair proposals” that would cause damage to the tire industry including, reinstating the Federal Excise Tax on passenger tires; raising the tax on tread rubber, truck tires and truck parts; raising the tax on fuel; or repealing the last in first out accounting system with the one-time hit of over $107 billion going toward infrastructure funding.

Advertisement

Right to Repair

TIA believes that the current law is inadequate in addressing the growing competitive concerns created by new technology in the automotive space. In the resolution, the association said it would support federal legislation for consumers and vehicle repairers to have “equal access to repair and maintenance tools and data.” TIA said it supports legislation that would: require OEMS to provide repair shops the same service information and capabilities they offer their authorized dealer networks; give vehicle owners the right to have their vehicle maintained at the repair facility of their choice; and, authorize the Federal Trade Commission to enforce requirements to protect consumers and support competition in the auto maintenance and repair space.

Advertisement

Estate Tax

The asssociation resolved that it would work with the Houe of Representatives Ways and Means Committee to do the following: oppose the revision of the estate tax exemption, which is now $11.7 million for individuals and $23.4 million for couples; oppose its “step-up in basis;” oppose the reduction of a lifetime gift tax exclusion up to $1 million; and oppose raising the tax rate of the estate tax.

In closing, Nothdurft reminded meeting attendees about TIA’s pre-show events, including its 100th Anniversary celebration, as well as events during the Global Tire Expo at the SEMA Show.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

News: TIA Honors HOF, Leadership Award Winners at Honors Ceremony

News: Toyo Tires to Unveil 32 Vehicles at Treadpass at SEMA Show

News: Can’t Miss Events at the 2021 SEMA Show/Global Tire Expo

News: AAPEX Stage to Feature Let’s Tech, Panel Discussions

Advertisement

on

TIA Passes Three Resolutions at Annual Meeting

on

Hunter Engineering Previews Wheel and Tire Service of the Future at SEMA Show

on

Redline Detection Wins SEMA Manufacturer of the Year Award

on

Continental Tire Announces November Promotion
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Passenger/Light Truck: Hercules Tires’ New Terra Trac ATX Now Available

Service: Goodyear Updates Purchase Options for CheckPoint Devices

Business Operations: Setting Up for Success: The Importance of Onboarding New Employees

Commercial Tires: Hercules Tires Launches Two New Strong Guard Truck Tires

TPMS: Torque and TPMS: What Technicians Need to Know

Digital Edition

Current Pocast
play
Hunter's John Zentz on How Dealers Can Win in Today's Market

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Counteract Balancing Beads Inc.

Counteract Balancing Beads Inc.
Contact: Mishelle LeBlancPhone: 519-837-3331Phone: 800-572-8952Fax: 519-837-3088
70 Watson Pkwy S. Unit 8, Guelph ON N1L0C3
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Ted Becker Interim TireHub CEO Ted Becker Interim TireHub CEO

News

TireHub CEO Leaves; VP of Sales & Marketing Named Interim CEO
Pirelli-Claudio-Zanardo Pirelli-Claudio-Zanardo

People

Pirelli Tire N.A. Names New CEO
Whitney Moore Women of Tire Pros Whitney Moore Women of Tire Pros

News

Tire Ladies Take the Spotlight at Women of Tire Pros Event

People

Goodyear Names New Chief Operating and Integration Officer
Connect
Tire Review Magazine