Q&A with Coats: Tire Changers & Wheel Balancers

Coats experts Kyle Harris and Ryan Rouser dive into some topics around tire changers and wheel balancers most on tire dealers’ minds.
Madeleine Winer

How do you know if you need a new tire changer? And what do you need to do to keep your wheel balancer in mint condition and working order?

The industry has lots of questions about changing and balancing tires, and many of those revolve around tire service equipment. In this episode of What’s Treading with Tire Review, we talk with the experts from Hennessy Industries, manufacturers of Coats tire changers, wheel balancers and tire inspection equipment, as well as BADA wheel weights and Baseline products, and answer some of the industry’s most asked questions.

Hennessy Industries’ Kyle Harris and Ryan Rouser, key account managers, dive into some topics around tire changers and wheel balancers most on tire dealers’ minds. We discuss:

  • The wear and tear tire service equipment endures [1:25]
  • When to repair your tire equipment [2:12]
  • When to replace your tire equipment [3:23]
  • Changes in technology and tire service equipment [4:36]
  • Preventative maintenance to do on your tire service equipment [6:38]
  • What to do with old tire changers and wheel balancers [8:20]

