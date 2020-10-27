The Tire Industry Association (TIA) hosted its annual meeting Tuesday afternoon, where its new president took the helm and outgoing and new board members were recognized.

Click Here to Read More

Former TIA President Brian Rigney, president of Dill Air Controls, passed the gavel to Dan Nothdurft, president of Tires Tires Tires in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, a 2010 Tire Review Top Shop.

“I look forward to leading the association in the next 12 months,” Nothdurft said. “I’d also like to thank everyone for joining us on this Zoom call today and for your support of TIA. I’m excited for the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead, and I’m thankful for the support of the TIA staff and board.”

Nothdurft also welcomed new board members including: Scott Weeden, acting vice president of sales for Barnwell House of Tires in Central Islip, New York; Brad Feeney, director of commercial program for TBC Corp., Palm Beach Gardens, Florida; Brandy Sielaff, director of human resources and safety at Commercial Tire in Meridian, Idaho; and Tim BeVier, national account business development manager at Technical Rubber Co. in Johnstown, Ohio. Elected to a two-year term is Travis Glidden, regional sales manager for Stellar Industries Inc. in Garner, Iowa.

Rigney recognized and thanked outgoing TIA board members including Ernie Caramanico, founder of Amityville Firestone; John Evankovich, director of operations for Sam’s Club Tire & Battery Centers; Thomas Kirk Huls, president and CEO of TOKAH Inc. dba Big O Tires #5729; and Dean Schwartz, owner of Lloyd’s Tire & Auto Care.

In addition, TIA Vice President Mason Hess proposed a resolution that encourages TIA to “build on its 100-year history and continually strive to become a recognized, consistent, meaningful, and trusted international retail voice and leader in the global tire industry.” The resolution carried.

Treasurer Mike Wolfe also presented a financial update of the organization, saying, “The 2020 fiscal year has been challenging, but we have made budget adjustments to minimize costs… We are well-positioned to weather this pandemic without impacting the level of service to our members.”