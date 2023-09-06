Telle Tire & Auto Acquires Car-Doc Automotive and Tire

Telle Tire & Auto Centers has acquired the assets of Car-Doc Automotive & Tire in Maryland Heights, MO. Car-Doc Automotive is a shop in the St. Louis market, featuring a facility with 11,000 sq. feet and 10 service bays.

According to Telle Tire, Car-Doc created a following in the area for specialized repairs and has a strong presence in electric and hybrid vehicle repair services.

Telle Tire currently operates under five brands, including:

KC Complete Auto & Tire in Kansas City, MO;

Jerry’s Tire Sales in Edwardsville, IL;

The Auto Clinic in Lee’s Summit, MO;

Car-Doc Automotive in Maryland Heights, MO.

Telle Tire said it is continually evaluating what makes the most sense for each brand and business acquired. The company said Car-Doc has built a loyal customer following through strong fleet expertise, hybrid and electric vehicles along with complicated diagnostics. This purchase marks the third acquisition and fifth new store location for the St. Louis-based dealership in 2023 and Telle now has 23 locations across Missouri and Illinois.