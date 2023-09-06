 Telle Tire & Auto Acquires Car-Doc Automotive and Tire

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

Telle Tire & Auto Acquires Car-Doc Automotive and Tire

Car-Doc created a following in the area for specialized repairs and has a strong presence in electric and hybrid vehicle repair.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Car doc auto Telle Tire

Telle Tire & Auto Centers has acquired the assets of Car-Doc Automotive & Tire in Maryland Heights, MO. Car-Doc Automotive is a shop in the St. Louis market, featuring a facility with 11,000 sq. feet and 10 service bays.

Related Articles

According to Telle Tire, Car-Doc created a following in the area for specialized repairs and has a strong presence in electric and hybrid vehicle repair services.

Telle Tire currently operates under five brands, including:

  • KC Complete Auto & Tire in Kansas City, MO;
  • Jerry’s Tire Sales in Edwardsville, IL;
  • The Auto Clinic in Lee’s Summit, MO;
  • Car-Doc Automotive in Maryland Heights, MO.

Telle Tire said it is continually evaluating what makes the most sense for each brand and business acquired. The company said Car-Doc has built a loyal customer following through strong fleet expertise, hybrid and electric vehicles along with complicated diagnostics. This purchase marks the third acquisition and fifth new store location for the St. Louis-based dealership in 2023 and Telle now has 23 locations across Missouri and Illinois.

You May Also Like

Tire-Discounters_Wounded Warrior Project
iON_evo
Passing torch stock
News

2024 OTR Tire Conference Early Bird Deadline is Sept. 13

Early bird registration for the 2024 Off-the-Road Tire Conference ends September 13th.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
OTR conference

The 2024 Off-the-Road (OTR) Tire Conference is nearing its early bird registration deadline of Sept. 13. Upon successful registration and payment, attendees will receive a confirmation email containing a private link to book discounted accommodations at the Red Rock Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada. The accommodation room block will remain open until Jan. 5, 2024.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Enliten Tires to be Used at Bridgestone World Solar Challenge

Bridgestone said the Enliten-equipped tires supplied to the BWSC were developed using 63% recycled and renewable materials.

By Christian Hinton
ENLITEN-tire
Yokohama Rubber’s Advan Tires Secure First and Second Place in the 2023 Autobacs Super GT Series

The winning position was secured by Team Upgarage’s Upgarage NSX GT3, piloted by drivers Takashi Kobayashi and Syun Koide.

By Christian Hinton
Yokohama-ADVAN-win-1400
NHTSA offers new Right to Repair guidance to Mass. Attorney General

NHTSA is “clarifying” its position on right to repair and offering new guidance on the transmission of car repair data in a letter sent to the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office.

By Christian Hinton
Yokohama Wins Overall Championship in Asia Cross Country Rally

Vehicles running on Geolandar M/T G003 tires captured the top three spots with second and third place finishes, in addition to the championship.

By Christian Hinton
Asia-Rally-Yokohama

Other Posts

Enviro Nominated for Three Recircle Awards

Enviro was nominated for the Industry Achievement Award in the Tire Recycling Sector, the Tire Pyrolysis Award category and best Company Director.

By Christian Hinton
Recircle-awards-Enviro
Kumho Tire Improves Profitability in Q2

Kumho Tire’s sales increased by 12.3% year-on-year, thanks to increased sales volumes of premium product lines.

By Christian Hinton
financial results
Momentum USA Unveils AmeriPlatinum Max Duty Brake Pads

AmeriPlatinum Max Duty brake pads will provide three levels of protection for fleet, emergency service and other severe-duty requirements.

By Christian Hinton
AmeriPlatium-plus-max-duty
Yokohama Tire Announces Voluntary Recall

The recall was issued because the tires, size 11R22.5, may have been manufactured with an improperly manufactured belt cushion splice.

By Christian Hinton
Recall