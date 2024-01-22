Straightaway Tire & Auto acquires two full-service auto repair shops

O2 Investment Partners said that Straightaway Tire & Auto has completed the acquisitions of Maple Grove Auto Service and Warzecha Auto Works. Maple Grove is a full-service auto repair facility that has been in the Maple Grove, Minnesota market for over four decades, and Warzecha is a full-service auto repair facility that has been in the Zimmerman, Minnesota market for over 25 years.

Terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

“As a former employee of Maple Grove during my early years in the industry, it is an honor to come full circle and be rejoined with the team here,” Jeff Matt, division president said. “Both Maple Grove and Warzecha have exciting future growth prospects and we look forward to what we can accomplish together as part of Straightaway.”