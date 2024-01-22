 Straightaway Tire & Auto acquires two full-service auto repair shops

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
News

Straightaway Tire & Auto acquires two full-service auto repair shops

Maple Grove and Warzecha are full-service auto repair facilities that have been in the MN market for years.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
State-of-the-Industry-2023-Mergers-Acquisitions-1400

O2 Investment Partners said that Straightaway Tire & Auto has completed the acquisitions of Maple Grove Auto Service and Warzecha Auto Works. Maple Grove is a full-service auto repair facility that has been in the Maple Grove, Minnesota market for over four decades, and Warzecha is a full-service auto repair facility that has been in the Zimmerman, Minnesota market for over 25 years.

Related Articles

Terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

“As a former employee of Maple Grove during my early years in the industry, it is an honor to come full circle and be rejoined with the team here,” Jeff Matt, division president said. “Both Maple Grove and Warzecha have exciting future growth prospects and we look forward to what we can accomplish together as part of Straightaway.”

You May Also Like

Magna-tpms_mail-1400
Mergers and Acquisitions Photo
BendPak-Octa-Flex-Battery-Removal.-1400
News

Mike Welch joins The Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption Board

Welch introduced The Welch Trust in 2015 focusing on supporting children and young people in need of foster homes and adoptive families.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Mike-Welch-Adoption-Board-1400

The Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, a national, non-profit public charity, recently welcomed Michael (Mike) Welch OBE as a member of its board of trustees, serving a three-year term. Welch is CEO and president of e-commerce tire retailer Tirebuyer.com and retail platform Treadsy.

“Growing up in foster care in Liverpool in the 1980s and 1990s, my life could have taken a different turn, but thanks to my foster family, who later became my adopted family and the intervention of the Prince’s Trust, I found a path to personal and business success,” Welch said. “Now, having made North America my second home, I am committed to giving back and changing the lives of children in foster care.”

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Goodyear announces former Stellantis COO as CEO successor to Rich Kramer

Mark Stewart will begin his new role as CEO and president effective Jan. 29.

By David Sickels
Mark-Stewart-Goodyear-CEO
MEMA, Gemini Shippers Association sign strategic partnership

MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers and MEMA OE Suppliers members will get access to join Gemini Shippers Association at no cost.

By Christian Hinton
Handshake agreement
Firestone Airide to reveal Air Command at the 2024 King of the Hammers

Firestone said Air Command allows users to control air helper springs wirelessly from either a physical remote or smartphone app.

By Christian Hinton
Firestone-Air-Command-1400
Several tire shops bring home ASE awards in 2023

ASE revealed its 2023 award winners across auto, collision, truck, bus, parts and training sectors for service excellence.

By Christian Hinton
2023-ASE-Award-Winners-1400

Other Posts

TireHub reveals TireHub Plus program

TireHub Plus has tools and services that will help boost revenue, profitability and attract new consumers, according to TireHub.

By Christian Hinton
Tire-hub-plus
The Alliance promotes new field sales manager

Kendall Schaus will focus on member sales efforts including national service retail chain accounts and programs.

By Christian Hinton
Kendall-Schaus-Alliance-Field-Sales-Manager
Nexen Tire advertises at Madison Square Garden

The Nexen Tire logo and ads appeared on dasherboards, billboards, in-arena branding and signage at Madison Square Garden.

By Christian Hinton
MSG-Nexen-ads
Mayhew Tools introduces high-visibility screwdriver line

The new tools are brightly colored and feature an ergonomic acetate tri-lobular handle.

By Christian Hinton
Hi-Vis-Screwdrivers-Meyhew-Tools