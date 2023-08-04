 Telle Tire & Auto Centers Acquires Auto Clinic in Missouri

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

Telle Tire & Auto Centers Acquires Auto Clinic in Missouri

Telle Tire now has seven locations in the Kansas City market and 22 total locations throughout the state of Missouri.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Telle-Midwest-Auto-Clinic

Telle Tire & Auto Centers completed the acquisition of the Auto Clinic, a two-store operation located in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

Related Articles

With this addition, Telle Tire now has seven locations in the Kansas City market and 22 total locations throughout the state of Missouri. The Midwest Auto Clinic is a Goodyear-branded store that will transition to Telle Tire offering full automotive repair services and tire repair in the upcoming months. The Auto Clinic primarily focuses on in-depth diagnostics and will remain branded and operating as The Auto Clinic, the company said.

Lee’s Summit is a growing suburb of Kansas City and greatly expands the company’s Kansas City footprint, Aaron Telle, president and CEO, said.

You May Also Like

6PPD-Tire-Material
AMSOIL new motor oil
Goodyear BODs
Truckers against trafficking Bridgestone tires
News

Atturo Tire Expands Dealer Network

Atturo’s full lineup of truck, SUV, muscle car and speciality tires will soon be available at 36 MFA Petroleum Company Big O Tires locations throughout the Midwest.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Atturo Big O tires

Atturo Tire has announced the addition of 36 MFA Petroleum Company Big O Tires franchise locations to its dealer network. All locations will have access to Atturo’s entire catalog of tires.

“All of us at Atturo are excited to welcome these 36 Big O Tires locations into the growing network of Atturo Dealers not only in North America but around the globe,” Karl Becker, vice president of sales and operations, Atturo Tire, said. “This partnership means Atturo customers throughout the Midwest will have easier access to our off-road, performance and specialty tire options."

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Alliance for Retreading Tire Solutions Formed in India

Marangoni and CEAT Limited announced a partnership to provide additional retreading solutions to the India tire market.

By Christian Hinton
CEAT Marangoni India tire
Bridgestone’s Wilson, N.C. Tire Plant Earns ISCC Plus Certification

The Wilson tire plant manufactures passenger tires, light truck radial tires and original equipment tires.

By Christian Hinton
Bridgestone-Wilson plant
Nokian to Double Tennessee Factory Tire Production Capacity by 2024

Construction also continues on a 600,000-tire warehouse next to the factory that will be ready in the summer of 2024.

By David Sickels
Nokian-Tyres-Dayton-Factory-1400
TireHub Celebrates Fifth Anniversary

TireHub has added or relocated 12 TireHub Logistics Centers in the last 18 months.

By Christian Hinton
Goodyear bridgestone warehouse tirehub

Other Posts

TIA EV Council Promotes New Chair

Mark Ferner will take over for Ron Lautzenheiser.

By Christian Hinton
Mark-Ferner,-Bridgestone
Federated to Sponsor World of Outlaws Ironman 55

Federated is in the first of a multi-year agreement to sponsor the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car work area and select races as well as serve as the title sponsor for the DIRTcar Nationals.

By Christian Hinton
2023 Federated Ironman
Denny Hamlin’s No. 11 Toyota Camry to Carry Mavis Sponsorship

Hamlin’s No. 11 Toyota Camry TRD displayed the Mavis colors at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

By Christian Hinton
Denny-Hamlin-Camry
TIA to Host ATS Instructor Class in Seattle

The class consists of 15 modules ranging from raising the vehicle, to tire and wheel assembly removal.

By Christian Hinton
TIA-ATS-Seattle