TBC Corp. Celebrates National Tire Safety Week

The annual consumer tire safety awareness campaign promoted by the U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association (USTMA) focuses on educating motorists about proper tire care and potential danger from unsafe used tires. Both Tire Kingdom and NTB will be offering customers free tire care and 28-point vehicle checks in conjunction with the awareness week, the companies say.

Every Tire Kingdom location and every NTB location will offer customers a free tire check that includes an inspection for:

Air pressure

Tread depth

Irregular wear patterns

Nails, cuts, punctures and other visible damage

Visible structural integrity issues

Tire Kingdom and NTB are also offering customers a free 28-point vehicle inspection. The vehicle inspection includes a check of tires, fluid levels, battery and lights, hoses, belts and wipers, brake system, suspension and steering systems. The companies say as part of National Tire Safety Week activation, the team is also partnering with Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) on a tire safety campaign to remind families staying at Ronald McDonald House programs in select markets, as well as RMHC team members, about the importance of proper tire care and maintenance. The initiative reinforces TBC’s commitment to the Aligned in Hope campaign created with RMHC in February 2020.