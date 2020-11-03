Connect with us

TBC Corp. Running Programs for Military, First Responders

Tire Review Staff

on

TBC Corporation, parent company to Tire Kingdom Service Centers, NTB Tire & Service Centers, Big O Tires and Midas, is running two programs to support military and first responders in honor of Veterans Day 2020.

Both NTB Tire & Service Centers and Tire Kingdom Service Centers are offering active duty, reserve, veterans and first responders discounts and special service options. Military families can purchase a conventional oil change for $18.99, get free service on flat repair and 10% off tires and 20% off services. These discounted services are available to veterans, active military and first responders every day.

The second program pertains to the company’s Midas and Big O Tires franchises. Through its U.S. Veterans program, TBC Corporation is waiving the $35,000 franchise fee to all eligible veterans and individuals currently serving in the U.S. Armed Forces.

First responders who were employed for a minimum of five years as a law enforcement officer, emergency medical technician or firefighter, and who apply for a franchise within one year of ending their service are eligible for waiver of the initial franchise fee on their first location.

Both Big O Tires and Midas Tires were recently recognized in the 2020 Top Franchises for Veterans Ranking by Entrepreneur, the company says. Big O Tires was recognized as No. 33 and Midas as No. 46.

The company says discounts are extended to all active duty and reserve members, and their spouses, of the U.S. Air Force, Army, Navy, Marines, National Guard and Coast Guard year-round and include offers on products and services including, but not limited, to oil changes, tires, wheels and other services.

In this article:, , , , ,
