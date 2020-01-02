NTB Tire & Service Debuts ‘Shop of the Future’ in South Carolina

NTB Tire & Service Centers, a chain of automotive and tire service centers with more than 520 retail locations in the United States, has debuted its new “shop of the future” in Greer, South Carolina, according to TBC Corp.
The 9,000-square-foot store marks the first of its kind for the brand. It features eight service bays and, consistent with NTB brand promises, focuses on customer service, tire and automotive maintenance services and fleet accounts. Features of the facility include a designated bay with the latest digital equipment, including drive-over laser readers that test tires’ tread depth and read three positions on each tire.
Another element of NTB’s “shop of the future” concept is a clear, large open view into the service bays for transparency and to allow customers to watch the digitized inspection process in real-time.
The customer service waiting area features a state-of-the-art business area with:
- Digital feature wall showcasing educational content
- Children’s tablets with games
- Enhanced concession area
- Large open view to back shop
- Upgraded broadband connectivity
- Digital inspection equipment
“Our shop of the future concept was designed with our customers in mind,” said Erik R. Olsen, president & CEO of TBC Corporation, parent company to NTB Tire & Service Centers. “Focus groups, customer surveys and feedback helped us to design a space that was comfortable for customers, ideal for associates and now affords us the opportunity to exceed customer expectations at a beautiful location that is state-of-the-art and conveniently located in Greer.”
TBC Corporation chose Greer as the first location for the new NTB shop due to its proximity to Greenville, South Carolina-based Michelin North America, a 50% owner of TBC Corporation with Sumitomo Corporation of the Americas owning the other 50 percent.
The Greer opening also marks the second shop of the future TBC Corporation has built—the first was under its Tire Kingdom Service Centers brand in West Palm Beach, Florida, in February 2019.
“At TBC Corporation, and all of our customer-facing locations, we pride ourselves in exceeding the expectations of our customers, our associates, our franchisees, our supplier partners and our shareholders; it is the foundation on which we were built more than 60 years ago,” said Olsen. “Growth of our people, our locations, our industry and our services has afforded us the opportunities that we have today, and I am confident that, with the support of our 10,500-plus team members across the globe, TBC Corporation will continue to experience growth for many years to come.”