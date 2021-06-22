Connect with us
National-Tire-Safety-Week

News

National Tire Safety Week: Customer Education Tips

National Tire Safety Week presents an opportunity for you to educate customers on tire safety as they head out on the road this summer.

With National Tire Safety Week coming up soon (June 28-July 4), it’s a perfect time to remind your customers how to stay safe on the road while traveling this summer.

More and more Americans are hitting the road than ever before, and there’s nothing more important than making sure your customers’ tires are in tip-top shape.

With that said, RNR Tire Express shared a few tips for dealers to pass along to their customers:

  • Pay attention to tread depth: The worst thing for your customer’s tires is when the treads go bare or “bald.” This means that the rubber on the tire has been worn down to a point that breaking or making turns could cause an accident. Depending on the tiremaker and their driving frequency, their tires may need to be switched out every year to two years for replacements.
  • Keep an eye on air pressure: Keeping the right amount of air in tires at all times will circumvent the possibility of a flat. Flat tires can lead to popped tires, dangerous steering conditions and ruined rims. If your customer’s car doesn’t have automatic tire pressure notifications, they should check tire pressure once every one-to-two weeks to prevent repair and replacement costs.
  • Do you have seasonal tires?: Whether they’re all-season or winter/summer-specific, the customer’s seasonal tires should always be swapped out for the proper season.
  • Check the alignment: The alignment of a vehicle’s wheels can affect the tires. If the steering wheel is favoring the left or the right (while the car itself is driving straight ahead), there’s a chance the tires are misaligned. If this is the case, the tire treads could be uneven. The steering wheel can start to shake, and this issue can cause problems with breaking or steering in the future.

Share these tips with your customers throughout the week on social media or in the store. Educating customers is a sure way to keep their best interest at heart, and, at the same time, retain their business.

