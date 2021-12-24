Connect with us

TBC Corporation Donates to Three Non-Profits

The company said it re-homed its office furniture with a replacement value of approximately $30,000.

Danielle Hess

TBC Corporation, along with many companies around the world, adopted new ways of working brought on by the pandemic. The organization took this opportunity to reimagine their office space reflecting a commitment to hybrid work and accommodating associates who work remotely, which provided an opportunity to re-home solid wood furniture – desks, credenzas, wall units, filing cabinets, conference room tables and chairs – which was donated to several local nonprofits, including Wounded Veterans Relief Fund (WVRF), Adopt-A-Family and Boys and Girls Club, the company said.

WVRF was founded in 2009 and has built a history and reputation for placing veterans first. During October 2021 alone, the organization was able to assist 54 veterans and 107 of their spouses and children providing assistance for housing, emergency vehicle expenses and dental assistance across the state of Florida.

Adopt-A-Family of the Palm Beaches’ mission is to support families with children in their efforts to achieve stability and self-sufficiency by providing access to all-encompassing services. To achieve its mission, the agency provides an emergency shelter, 112 housing units, rental assistance, case management, afterschool care for elementary school students, mental health services, and job coaching.

Furniture was also donated to three Boys & Girls Clubs centers in Riviera Beach, replacing pieces that needed to be refreshed. Project Fathers And Children Together (FACT) is a Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County program that helps fathers become more involved in their children’s lives and also helps to strengthen relationships in the community, the company said.

The donation aims to support TBC’s corporate social responsibility (CSR), an integral component of the corporation and all business units spanning retail, franchise, wholesale, distribution and ecommerce. Delivering on one of the company’s core values – leave everything better, TBC re-homed office furniture with a replacement value of approximately $30,000, the company said.

