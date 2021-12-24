TBC Corporation Donates to Three Non-Profits

TBC Corporation, along with many companies around the world, adopted new ways of working brought on by the pandemic. The organization took this opportunity to reimagine their office space reflecting a commitment to hybrid work and accommodating associates who work remotely, which provided an opportunity to re-home solid wood furniture – desks, credenzas, wall units, filing cabinets, conference room tables and chairs – which was donated to several local nonprofits, including Wounded Veterans Relief Fund (WVRF), Adopt-A-Family and Boys and Girls Club, the company said.

WVRF was founded in 2009 and has built a history and reputation for placing veterans first. During October 2021 alone, the organization was able to assist 54 veterans and 107 of their spouses and children providing assistance for housing, emergency vehicle expenses and dental assistance across the state of Florida. Adopt-A-Family of the Palm Beaches’ mission is to support families with children in their efforts to achieve stability and self-sufficiency by providing access to all-encompassing services. To achieve its mission, the agency provides an emergency shelter, 112 housing units, rental assistance, case management, afterschool care for elementary school students, mental health services, and job coaching.

