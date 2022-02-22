Forbes Recognizes Michelin in Top Categories

Michelin has been named by Forbes magazine No. 1 in the automotive industry and No. 5 overall among the best large employers in the U.S. in 2022.

According to Michelin, as a sustainable mobility company, this recognition highlights its commitment to providing motion for life for its 23,000 employees as well as its customers and communities where the company operates.

Developing the Workforce

With more than 23,000 employees in the US and Canada and 124,000 globally, Michelin says it is focused on the workforce of today and tomorrow. Michelin says it is working to attract high school and college students with hands-on learning experiences through its youth apprenticeship program, technical scholars program and other high-value internships and cooperative education opportunities.

Investing in People

Michelin says it also offers a comprehensive benefits package. Recognizing the importance of time off and job stability as employees grow their families, Michelin expanded its maternity leave benefit to offer full pay for 12 weeks, fertility care benefits and a Dependent Care FSA program with a company contribution. Employees enjoy vibrant careers with an emphasis on growth and development.