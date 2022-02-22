Connect with us

News

Forbes Recognizes Michelin in Top Categories

Advertisement
Christian Hinton

on

Michelin has been named by Forbes magazine No. 1 in the automotive industry and No. 5 overall among the best large employers in the U.S. in 2022.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

According to Michelin, as a sustainable mobility company, this recognition highlights its commitment to providing motion for life for its 23,000 employees as well as its customers and communities where the company operates.

Developing the Workforce

With more than 23,000 employees in the US and Canada and 124,000 globally, Michelin says it is focused on the workforce of today and tomorrow. Michelin says it is working to attract high school and college students with hands-on learning experiences through its youth apprenticeship program, technical scholars program and other high-value internships and cooperative education opportunities.

Investing in People

Michelin says it also offers a comprehensive benefits package. Recognizing the importance of time off and job stability as employees grow their families, Michelin expanded its maternity leave benefit to offer full pay for 12 weeks, fertility care benefits and a Dependent Care FSA program with a company contribution. Employees enjoy vibrant careers with an emphasis on growth and development.

Advertisement

Making the List

In the annual listing from Forbes magazine, “America’s Best Large Employers” are ranked based on an independent survey from a sample of more than 60,000 U.S. employees working for companies with at least 1,000 people. Employees are given the opportunity to openly share anonymous feedback on a series of topics, including potential for development, willingness to recommend their employer to friends and family and company image. Michelin has been consistently included in this list and was ranked as the No. 1 Best Large Employer in 2018.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Four Trucking Trends – What They Mean for Tire Dealers

News: Michelin Introduces New LED-Lit Mini Fridge

News: Smetz’s Tire & Service Center Named 2022 K&M Tire Top Shop Winner

News: Sumitomo Rubber North America Announces Price Increase

Advertisement

on

Forbes Recognizes Michelin in Top Categories

on

Percheron-Backed Big Brand Tire Plans for Growth in 2022

on

Hercules Tires Rebrands for 70th Anniversary

on

RNR Tire Express Details Year of Growth & Plans for Future
Connect with us

Trending Now

Products: Lucas Oil Unveils New Tire Inflator

Tires: The Science Behind Tread Depth on Passenger Tires

Tires: Bridgestone Teases Touring, UHP Tires for 2022

Tires: Five Tire Trends for 2021

Service: Keeping Up With Tire Innovations

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Ohio Machine & Manufacturing Co.

Ohio Machine & Manufacturing Co.
Contact: Mike FikePhone: 323-588-8257Fax: 323-588-3338
1623 East Nadeau St., Los Angeles CA 90001
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Virginia-Tire-workplace-diversity-Julie-Holmes-ad Virginia-Tire-workplace-diversity-Julie-Holmes-ad

News

Virginia Tire Looks to Female Staff to Address Labor Shortage

Proud to Be an Independent Tire Dealer

Dealer Focus: Philip Biscan, Van’s Tire Pros of Alliance
financial results financial results

News

Monro, Inc. Announces Q3 Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

News

Labor Issue No Match for Tire Dealers Thinking Outside the Box
Connect
Tire Review Magazine