Sun Auto Tire & Service Celebrates Expansion with Ford Bronco Sport Giveaway

Sun Auto Tire & Service announced it will be celebrating its ongoing five-store expansion in the greater Houston area by giving away a 2023 Ford Bronco Sport. Sun Auto Tire & Service currently operates a total of 17 locations in the Houston area. Two of the brands newest locations are now open, located at:

7727 West Grand Parkway South in Richmond, TX;

26810 Kuykendahl Road in Tomball, TX.

These locations have a total of 14 and 12 bays respectively and employ a team of 13. The three remaining locations expected to open before year end will be located at:

2807 West Grand Parkway North in Katy, TX;

5445 FM 2920 in Spring, TX;

9060 Hwy 6 in Missouri City, TX.

These stores will have a total of 14, 14 and 11 bays, respectively, and each location will employ eight employees.