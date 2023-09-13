 Sun Auto Tire & Service Celebrates Expansion with Ford Bronco Sport Giveaway

Sun Auto Tire & Service is giving away a 2023 Ford Bronco Sport in celebration of five new Houston area locations.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Sun-Tire-Ford-Bronco

Sun Auto Tire & Service announced it will be celebrating its ongoing five-store expansion in the greater Houston area by giving away a 2023 Ford Bronco Sport. Sun Auto Tire & Service currently operates a total of 17 locations in the Houston area. Two of the brands newest locations are now open, located at:  

  • 7727 West Grand Parkway South in Richmond, TX;
  • 26810 Kuykendahl Road in Tomball, TX.

These locations have a total of 14 and 12 bays respectively and employ a team of 13. The three remaining locations expected to open before year end will be located at: 

  • 2807 West Grand Parkway North in Katy, TX;
  • 5445 FM 2920 in Spring, TX;
  • 9060 Hwy 6 in Missouri City, TX.

These stores will have a total of 14, 14 and 11 bays, respectively, and each location will employ eight employees. 

right-to-repair EV
PGA-Tour-Bridgestone
continental_pp__lousado
donate-stock
