 Sun Auto Tire & Service Adds 77 Locations in 2022

Sun Auto Tire & Service acquired six brands in 2022, including Tire Outlet.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

Sun Auto Tire & Service announced the sixth acquisition to its family of brands in 2022: Tire Outlet, a full-service auto repair brand and tire store operating in Northern Florida.

Sun Auto Tire & Service has grown significantly, adding 77 locations in 2022. In addition to Tire Outlet, Sun Auto said it acquired five other brands: Toscalito Tire & Automotive, TGK Automotive Specialists, Superior Tire, Good Neighbor Tire & Auto Service and Coopers Auto Repair Specialists. Sun Auto also opened five locations. This builds on Sun Auto’s growth in 2021, during which it added 11 automotive brands to its Family of brands.

The recent Tire Outlet acquisition included 14 stores and 95 bays, along with 133 employees.

Sun Auto now operates 385 locations in 18 states across the country with plans to continue growing throughout 2023.

