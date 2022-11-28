RNR Tire Express to Open New Houston Location

RNR Tire Express has signed a franchise agreement to bring a new location to Houston, Texas. Taos Ford and Benito Olson will be the new store’s owners and operators. It anticipates opening its doors to the public in early 2023.

Aside from their shared background as business owners, both Ford and Olson have held a passion for the automotive industry for quite some time, RNR says. The company adds that when one of Ford’s employees introduced him to the RNR franchise concept, he brought Olson to explore the prospect of investing in the brand together.

“We are thrilled to bring a business to the Houston community whose primary focus is affordable luxury for your tires and wheels,” said Ford. “We were looking to get involved with a business that makes their franchisees feel like family. When we met with RNR’s executive team, they exceeded our expectations and truly made us feel like we belonged.”