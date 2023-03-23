 Sun Auto Opens New Drivers Edge Store

Sun Auto Opens New Drivers Edge Store

The new Drivers Edge location is the brand’s 18th store in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Drivers-Edge

Sun Auto Tire & Service announced the expansion of its Driver’s Edge brand with a new location in McKinney, Texas. The 18th Driver’s Edge store opened March 13 and is Sun Auto’s fifth location added in 2023. 

“Our company is proud to grow its existing presence in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metro Area,” said Bob Ford, senior director of operational excellence, Sun Auto Tire & Service. “Driver’s Edge has an established reputation of being a one-stop destination for whatever your vehicle may need. From preventative maintenance to the top tire brands, this newly opened location will be no different.” 

The store, located at 3701 Virginia Pkwy, McKinney, TX 75071, has 14 bays.

