News/Virginia Tire & Auto
November 19, 2019

Virginia Tire & Auto Opens New Store in Tysons/Vienna, Virginia

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

TBC Brands Introduces the Wild Trail All-Terrain XT Tire

Virginia Tire & Auto Opens New Store in Tysons/Vienna, Virginia

Pirelli Develops Tires to Interact with 5G Network

TBC Brands Adds Two New Tire Lines to All-Terrain Segment

Hankook Tire Reveals New Off-Road Dynapro MT2 Tire

Michelin MEMS4 Now Available from Komatsu

Hunter Engineering Company Named 2019 SEMA Manufacturer of the Year

ATD Distribution Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia For Sale at $7.2M

Milestar Debuts Patagonia SXT/SXS UTV Tire at SEMA

Pinnacle Automotive Systems Releases Jumbo 3-D Heavy Truck Aligner

VTA_Tysons_Leadership
Pictured are (left to right): Josh Rodriguez (store manager), Ben Wilson (COO), Mike Holmes (co-CEO) and Julie Holmes (co-CEO).

Virginia Tire & Auto has opened a new store in Tysons, Vienna, Virginia. The 11-bay facility is the company’s fourth store to open this year.

Virginia Tire & Auto, a 2011 Tire Review Top Shop Winner, has been providing full-service automotive maintenance, repair and tire service to Virginia since its first location opened in 1976. Today, Virginia Tire & Auto operates 17 stores in Fairfax, Prince William, Loudoun and Chesterfield counties.

Virginia Tire & Auto of Tysons is located at 2055 Chain Bridge Road and will be open Monday-Saturday from 7 a.m.–6 p.m. The store manager is Josh Rodriguez, who was previously the service manager at Virginia Tire & Auto of Springfield. The building formerly operated as an NTB/Merchant’s before Virginia Tire & Auto purchased and renovated it.

Virginia-Tire-&-Auto-of-Tysons

To celebrate the store opening, Virginia Tire & Auto of Tysons is offering $20 off oil changes through Dec. 31.

Show Full Article