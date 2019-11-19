Virginia Tire & Auto Opens New Store in Tysons/Vienna, Virginia

Pictured are (left to right): Josh Rodriguez (store manager), Ben Wilson (COO), Mike Holmes (co-CEO) and Julie Holmes (co-CEO).

Virginia Tire & Auto has opened a new store in Tysons, Vienna, Virginia. The 11-bay facility is the company’s fourth store to open this year.

Virginia Tire & Auto, a 2011 Tire Review Top Shop Winner, has been providing full-service automotive maintenance, repair and tire service to Virginia since its first location opened in 1976. Today, Virginia Tire & Auto operates 17 stores in Fairfax, Prince William, Loudoun and Chesterfield counties.

Virginia Tire & Auto of Tysons is located at 2055 Chain Bridge Road and will be open Monday-Saturday from 7 a.m.–6 p.m. The store manager is Josh Rodriguez, who was previously the service manager at Virginia Tire & Auto of Springfield. The building formerly operated as an NTB/Merchant’s before Virginia Tire & Auto purchased and renovated it.

To celebrate the store opening, Virginia Tire & Auto of Tysons is offering $20 off oil changes through Dec. 31.