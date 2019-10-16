Virginia Tire & Auto Opens New Store in Herndon

Virginia Tire & Auto (winner of Tire Review‘s 2011 Top Shop) has opened its 16th location, Virginia Tire & Auto of Herndon. The new store is located at 199 Elden Street in Herndon, Virginia.

The new, 11-bay facility in Herndon will be open Monday–Saturday from 7 a.m.–6 p.m. The store offers a comfortable waiting area, complimentary refreshments, free Wi-Fi and a kids play area. For longer service visits, customers can take advantage of Virginia Tire & Auto’s free shuttle service and loaner cars.

One of Virginia Tire & Auto’s community initiatives is an automotive internship program for students at Fairfax County Public Schools. They also run Wheels for Work, a program offering free automotive repair service to low-income families through Shelter House, a Fairfax County-based non-profit organization that offers services to homeless families and victims of domestic violence.

Virginia Tire & Auto also hosts monthly car seat clinics. During the clinics, certified child passenger safety technicians inspect car seats and teach parents how to properly install and use child restraints. Virginia Tire & Auto plans to host its next car seat clinic at Virginia Tire & Auto of Herndon Nov. 12. The clinic is by appointment only. For more information about the car seat clinic or to make an appointment, email [email protected].

To celebrate the store opening, Virginia Tire & Auto of Herndon is offering $20 off oil changes through Nov 30. Use code HD20LOF to redeem offer.