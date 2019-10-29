Sullivan Tire Hosts Bandag Retread Roadshow

Sullivan Tire and Auto Service recently hosted the Bandag Retread Roadshow in Bow, New Hampshire, where customers were invited to learn more about retreading tires and take a tour of the Sullivan Tire retread facility.

Sullivan Tire’s Commercial Division worked with Bridgestone and Bandag to host this event, which had the largest attendance of the 29 previous Retread Roadshow events that Bridgestone/Bandag had executed with dealers around the country, Sullivan Tire said.

The Bandag Retread Roadshow is a cross-country event that seeks to educate drivers about the benefits of retreading and demonstrate how retreads are a reliable part of a truck fleet’s performance, as well as how they contribute every day to society.