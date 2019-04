Launched by Bridgestone and Bandag, a business of Bridgestone dedicated to developing retread tires, the “Fleets We Depend On” Roadshow is a 27-stop, cross-country event designed to engage fleets on the many advantages of retreading while combatting industry misconceptions. Below are photos from the roadshow’s stop in Akron, Ohio April 25.

To read about the Akron event, click here.

Guests could answer questions and compete to attain the high score with Bandag’s interactive trivia exhibit.

Guests had an opportunity to view and compare Bandag retread tires.

LaTres Jerrett, commercial marketing director for Bridgestone Americas, gave a retread presentation to guests, Bridgestone employees and members of the media at the Bridgestone Americas Technical Center.

Bridgestone employee Becky Kelbly gave a presentation about tire components and development.