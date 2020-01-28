Author Steve Gilliland to Address 2020 OTR Tire Conference

Author Steve Gilliland will discuss how the conscious choices people make every day impact the lives of others during a motivational speech on the final day of the 2020 Off-the-Road Tire Conference , presented by the Tire Industry Association (TIA).

Click Here to Read More

Titled “Making a Difference,” the speech will detail how to positively influence people in every imaginable way, regardless of position or status, TIA says. Gilliland’s speech is sponsored by BKT USA Inc.

TIA’s 65th annual OTR Tire Conference takes place Feb. 19-22 at the Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa in Indian Wells, Calif. In addition to an extensive educational program, the conference includes tabletop exhibits, networking opportunities and leisure activities, including golf.

The OTR Conference kicks off Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 19, with a report of planned events surrounding the association’s 100th anniversary in 2020. This will be followed by a review of “OTR Demount and Mount Training,” presented by Roy Galyer, global sales and training manager for Klinge Tyre Management Systems, and Matt White, TIA’s director of tire service. A third session that afternoon will cover “Wheel Torque Guidelines,” featuring Matt Hess, engineering project team lead tire and rims at Caterpillar Inc., and Galyer and White.