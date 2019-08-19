Registration For TIA 2020 Off-the-Road Tire Conference Now Open

The Tire Industry Association (TIA) has opened registration for the 65th Annual Off-the-Road (OTR) Tire Conference. The event will take place Feb. 19-22, 2020, at the Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa in Indian Wells, California, near Palm Springs.

The OTR Conference annually attracts those from the global earthmover tire, retreading and service industries who come together to participate in educational sessions, conduct business, network, meet with suppliers and enjoy a variety of leisure activities, including a golf tournament. Conference attendance includes leading manufacturers, tire dealers, retreaders, suppliers and service providers.

“Each year we look forward to welcoming all professionals in the earthmover tire industry from around the world to join us for our four-day conference,” said Roy Littlefield, TIA CEO. “In 2020, we have moved the conference to the beautiful city of Indian Wells, California, for exciting new educational sessions and fun leisure activities.”

Conference registration is required prior to reserving a room, with no exceptions. A special reservation link will be provided once registration is received and payment is processed.

