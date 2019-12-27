2019 Newsmakers: BKT USA

Mary serves as editor of Shop Owner and has worked on several custom publishing pieces for some of the major automotive OEMs throughout her 25-year career at Babcox Media. Her unique perspective of the import marketplace allows her to tailor the content of custom pieces to deliver our clients’ message with impact to a target audience. As an integral part of the Babcox editorial team, Mary assists with many other duties, including corporate communications and digital media properties.

Tire Review is showcasing 2019 “Newsmakers” — companies that have made headlines in the past year with tire-related news about new technology, plant openings, marketing initiatives, dealer program updates, product launches and more — that made the list as determined by top engagement on tirereview.com. After a brief overview of each Newsmakers’ newsworthy item(s), you’ll find a company executive’s answer to this question: What can dealers expect from your company in 2020, highlighting key dealer-focused initiatives, programs and events?

News in 2019: BKT announced in the fall that its new carbon black plant within the Bhuj, India, production site will run at 100% of its capacity by 2021. This significant $75 million-investment (initially USD $23 million) provides vital raw material within the tire manufacturing supply chain. Around 50% of the carbon black produced at the new plant is being used in BKT’s tire manufacturing process, while the other remaining 50% is sold on the market.

BKT is the only company in the Indian tire industry to have its own carbon black production plant, the company says.

Minoo Mehta, President:

“2020 seems to be a promising year compared to 2019, which has been challenging due to market conditions. BKT remained strong throughout 2019 but is looking forward to a better 2020.

“We are very predictable in what we offer to our dealers/distributors:

Excellent consistent quality made better by continuously upgrading the machinery at our plants.

Best value products at fair prices with the introduction of new sizes and patterns to further add to our large product screen.

Full marketing and technical support and incentive policies that help in the sales out of our dealers/distributor’s warehouse and ensure them a strong bottom line.”

