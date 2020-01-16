Yokohama’s Avid S34RV is OE on 2020 Chrysler Voyager

The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd. Avid S34RV has been selected as original equipment on the 2020 Chrysler Voyager.

The new Voyager, sold in the U.S. and Mexican markets, comes equipped with size 235/65R17 104T tires.

The Avid S34RV is Yokohama’s all-season passenger car tire which the company says contributes to higher fuel efficiency, drivability and safety. The tire was developed by applying the basic design and materials technology used in the company’s “BluEarth” global tire brand, which is based on the concept of “environmentally, human and socially friendly,” Yokohama says. The Avid S34RV is also OE on the Chrysler Pacifica.