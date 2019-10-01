SP Tools USA Launches SMD LED Wireless Charging Work Lights

SP Tools has released a wireless charging work light kit, SP81499, that includes an SMD LED 500-lumen work light, 300-lumen pocket work light and dual-zone wireless charging pad.

The new SP fast charge dual-zone wireless charging pad can charge multiple compatible devices wirelessly without requiring them to be fixed in one spot. Up to two compatible devices, including compatible SP lights, latest Android and iPhones, Apple Watches, AirPods, tablets, and more, can be placed anywhere on its surface to start charging.

The SMD LED 500-lumen work light and torch is ultra-bright with a high-powered LED torch 150-lumen top light, the company says. The light has an adjustable dimmer ranging 500 to 75-lumens with a flexible magnetic base and a 360-degree fold-out hook; battery: 3.7v 2600mAh and charging time, 4.5 Hours.

The SMD LED 300-lumen pocket work light and torch is ultra-bright at 300-lumens with a high-powered LED torch 100-lumen top light. The light is adjustable with a dimmer range of 300 to 30-lumens with a flexible magnetic base that swivels and a second magnet on the backside with 180-degree fold-out hook; battery 3.7v 1200mAh and charging time, 2.5 hours.

SP Tools says the wireless lights are splash resistant, impact-resistant and comes with a battery level and charge indicator, micro USB charging system to charge the pad with rechargeable lithium-ion batteries.

The dual-zone wireless charging pad charges lights or compatible devices wirelessly. The magnetic zones hold the lights firmly in place while charging, the company says, and the rear magnet can be mounted to steel toolboxes and can be wall-mounted.

The lights will run for 3 to 3.5 hours on full brightness and 12 to 15 hours in the dimmest setting. SP Tools USA offers a two-year warranty.