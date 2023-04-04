 Southern Tire Mart Buys Friend Tire Company

Southern Tire Mart Buys Friend Tire Company

Sales of the Yokohama brand through Friend Tire have been transferred to Southern Tire Mart, as of April 1.

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer
Southern Tire Mart

Yokohama Corporation of North America (YCNA) and Southern Tire Mart (STM) have agreed to terms to transfer the ownership of Friend Tire Company’s (FTC) assets to STM. FTC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of YCNA.

This agreement was finalized on April 1, Yokohama said. Sales of the Yokohama brand through Friend Tire have been transferred to Southern Tire Mart and include all the rights and access that were afforded to Friend Tire, the company said.

“Yokohama and Southern Tire Mart have enjoyed a long-term relationship in the U.S. market,” said Jeff Barna, president and CEO of Yokohama Tire Corporation. “We are proud to have completed this agreement with a trusted partner and one that is certain to improve upon Friend Tire’s legacy.”

“Yokohama has been a long-standing, valued partner,” said Southern Tire Mart Co-owner Jim Duff. “We’ve known about Friend Tire’s solid reputation for a long time, and this agreement will definitely help expand our strategic footprint.”

MORE: Southern Tire Mart’s Acquisition Train Keeps on Chuggin’

News

Nokian Tyres Begins Construction on Tennessee Warehouse

Nokian Tyres expands its Dayton factory footprint with a new 350,000 square-foot warehouse.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Dayton-Nokian-factory

Nokian Tyres has begun constructing a finished goods warehouse at its Dayton, Tennessee production campus that will hold as many as 600,000 tires. The facility will be ready for use by mid-2024.

Nokian Tyres said it and its design-build construction firm, BC Construction Group, broke ground in early March on the 350,000-square-foot warehouse, designed by Pieper O'Brien Herr Architects. Nokian Tyres is continuing its long-term partnership with Faithful+Gould to provide project management services for the facility.

Read Full Article

Michelin, Zeda Form JV to Develop Parts Manufacturing

The first of eight FormUp 350 Powder Bed Fusion machines has been deployed to Zeda’s new advanced manufacturing space.

By Christian Hinton
AddUp-360-
Hankook Tire Announces ‘Great Catch Rebate’

The Hankook Tire Great Catch Rebate includes six of Hankook’s premium passenger and light truck SUV lines.

By Christian Hinton
Women In Trucking Association Announces Gold Partnership

Bridgestone Americas is Women in Trucking’s newest Gold Level Partner.

By Christian Hinton
Bridgestone-WIT
Yokohama Rubber Gains UK Clearance for Trelleborg Aquisition

The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority granted Yokohama Rubber “unconditional clearance” for its planned acquisition of outstanding shares of Trelleborg Wheel Systems.

By Madeleine Winer
yokohama acquires Trelleborg wheel systems_

Top Shop Tips: Recruiting & Retaining Employees

Find out the ways our 2022 Top Shops are recruiting top-notch talent and treating them to promote business loyalty.

By Madeleine Winer
Top Shops technician recruitment and retention
What’s in a Tire? Raw Materials that Make Up Tires

The materials used in tire design continue to evolve and improve.

By Christian Hinton
Continental What's In a Tire
How Old is Too Old for Tire Shop Equipment?

When we asked tire dealers what the No. 1 reason was for their last shop equipment replacement, updated technology was the No. 1 answer.

By David Sickels
RwtN-Featured-Image-EP22 (1)
Characteristics of UHP Summer Tires

Find out more about the tire technology characteristics that make UHP summer tires superior for speed.

By Christian Hinton
UHP-Summer-Tires