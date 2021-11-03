Connect with us

SEMA 2021: Tire & Wheel Gallery

Scroll through a compilation of our favorite photos and video from the 2021 SEMA Show/Global Tire Expo at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

David Sickels

on

Sema-Show-Floor 1400

The 2021 SEMA Show isn’t just a global hot spot for the coolest, most tricked-out cars, it also features a plethora of new products and services for tire dealers to take advantage of (but there are plenty of wild rides, too). Keep scrolling to see some of our favorite shots from the show, as well as a walk-around video of the show floor in case you couldn’t make it this year.

Sema-Atturo 1400
Atturo Tires’ booth showcases its product line from the Trail Blade X/T, its multi-terrain tire, to its AZ850, its performance tire designed for modern SUVs.
Kenda Tires booth SEMA 2021
The Kenda Tires booth at the Global Tire Expo features Kenda’s products on display, including a preview of its new mud-terrain tire.
Sema-Blue 1400
Cooper Tire displays its product lineup of performance and light truck tires at its booth at the Global Tire Expo at the SEMA Show. Cooper’s Discoverer STT Pro tires are outfitted on a Ford Bronco at its booth.
Sema-Batman 1400
An artistic “Batmobile” at the Schrader TPMS Tools booth served as a vehicle in which the company could demonstrate its products.
Sema-Red 1400
Vehicles with lift kits and aggressive tires dotted the street between the Central and South Halls.
Toyo Tires Treadpass
Vehicles line the entrance to the Toyo Tires Treadpass area between the South and Central Halls.
Sema-Tire-Sticker 1400
Dozens of vehicles wrapped, decked out with tire stickers and standing on custom wheels flanked the perimeter of the South Hall.

