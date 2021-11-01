The annual Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show kicks off on Nov. 2, 2021, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, and runs through Nov. 5. More than 1,300 exhibiting companies are signed up to participate and, to-date, nearly 50,000 buyers have registered to attend.

This year’s show has expanded its footprint to include exhibit space in all four Las Vegas Convention Center halls, including the newly constructed West Hall – a 1.4-million square-foot facility. The Show features thousands of new products along with never-before-seen vehicle debuts from major OEMs, custom vehicle unveilings from leading customizers and coachbuilders and a host of celebrity appearances throughout the week, the SEMA Show said. As part of the SEMA Show this year, the Tire Industry Association will host a number of events at the Global Tire Expo, located in the Lower South Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. Other highlights of this year’s show include the largest collection of Chip Foose-built vehicles featured in a special corral that highlights some of the most influential and important vehicles created at Foose Design; a display of over 50 off-road racing vehicles ranging from motorcycles to trophy trucks in SCORE’s Baja 1000 Experience; and interactive driving demos, including the return of the Hoonigan Burnyard Bash in the Silver Lot and the “Ford Out Front” experience, which features drift and off-road vehicle demos, SEMA Show said.

MORE: 2021 SEMA Show Updates MORE: Health & Safety Requirements for the 2021 SEMA Show TIA Educational Sessions at the Global Tire Expo The SEMA Show is in full swing this week, and TIA returns to the show with educational sessions meant to inform dealers of trends in the marketplace. This year’s schedule of educational sessions includes: Tuesday, Nov. 2 Automotive at 10: Top 10 Tips for Technicians, 10 – 11 a.m.

Truck Tires at 10: Road Service Safety, 10 – 11 a.m.

Tires at 2: Successful Tire Dealers Share Their Secrets, 2 – 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3

Automotive at 10: Preventing Ride Complaints, 10 – 11 a.m.

Truck Tires at 10: Impact Wrench Technology, 10 – 11 a.m.

TIA Press Conference, 11:10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., TIA Booth No. 40066

Management at 2: Training Technicians and Service Advisors with Micro-Learning and Artificial Intelligence, 2–3:30 p.m. Featured Events at the 2021 SEMA Show New Products Award Breakfast

Jay Leno will help kick off the 2021 SEMA Show as the featured guest of the New Products Breakfast on Tuesday, Nov. 2. Registration is free; however, seating is limited. SEMA Electrified

Nearly a dozen vehicles and products designed for modifying electric vehicles or converting vehicles to electric will be featured in this dedicated area of North Hall. First introduced in 2019, SEMA Electrified helps attendees discover and understand this fast-growing market segment.

SEMA Overland Experience

As overlanding continues to grow in the United States, the expanded SEMA Overland Experience will feature industry experts identifying key opportunities and trends that can add new profit centers for aftermarket businesses. Products on display will include rooftop tents, awnings, portable kitchen systems, and much more. SEMA Launch Pad

The ultimate product pitching competition for aftermarket industry entrepreneurs, the ninth annual SEMA Launch Pad saw a record-high number of applications of new automotive-related products and services. The top five candidates will pitch their business ideas at the 2021 SEMA Show, with the top two competing live on stage during the SEMA Banquet for a chance to win a grand-prize package valued up to $100,000.

