ASA’s New TireMaster 10.0 Improves Aesthetics, Efficiency

ASA unveiled the newest version of its TireMaster software at the 2021 SEMA Show, explaining that the updates create a more modern workflow experience for all at the shop.
Madeleine Winer

ASA Automotive Systems has unveiled the 10th version of its TireMaster software, called “Xpanse 10.0,” which promises more user-friendly navigation and greater efficiency. The company demonstrated the software and other updates to TireMaster at this year’s SEMA Show, explaining that the goal of the updates was to create a more modern workflow experience for all at the shop.

“ASA has been a leading provider with POS and shop management software for tire dealers for over 30 years,” said Jared Bailey, director of operations for TireMaster. “During that time, technology has advanced, and so did we, continually evolving our software to include more and more features that benefit tire dealers across a host of business categories in addition to POS.”

The updates made that are in the “Xpanse 10.0” version of the software include:

  • A fresh user interface that aims to help dealers improve their workflow.
  • Multiple tabs, customizable elements, and larger screens that are paired with TireMaster’s existing POS functions for a modern experience without losing key features, ASA says.
  • An integration with Sidekick360’s Maintenance Hunter, which equips dealers with tools for growing vehicle maintenance sales, such as reporting on missed repair opportunities, and identifying key performance indicators.
  • Text to Pay for TireMaster, which dealers can offer to customers in making credit card payments through cell phones and mobile devices.
  • Updated connectivity and integrations.

“These aesthetics provide us the ability to get new product faster into the customer’s hands,” said Marc Belanski, portfolio manager for the FOG Software Group, parent company of ASA.

