Robinair Announces Dual Mode Tracer Gas Leak Detector for A/C Technicians

Robinair has introduced a dual-mode tracer gas leak detector (LD9-TG) designed to help A/C technicians locate the source of a system leak and ensure that the leak detector is always at optimal performance.

Certified to the SAE J2912 standard, the tracer uses UV wavelength technology along with tracer gas instead of common liquid refrigerant to locate system leaks. The tool can detect an A/C system leak as small as 0.5 ounces per year for R-134a refrigerant and .015 ounces per year for R-1234yf refrigerant, Robinair says.

The full-color liquid crystal display lets technicians read any error screens and messages from the detector. Once a leak is detected, the leak size indicator bar graph will display on the detector screen. The number of bars will increase or decrease depending on the amount of tracer gas detected. The maximum value of the tracer gas will be displayed once the leak source has been located.

The LD9-TG also features a sweep mode function to convey messages, graphics and prompts to guide technicians with pinpointing hard to find small leaks. In sweep mode, the display cursor will sweep across the display from left to right tracking a horizontal baseline over a three-second period. When no tracer gas is detected, the display cursor will be flat. If tracer gas is detected, the cursor on the display will rise upward and continue to rise as the leak source is approached. If the detector moves away from the leak source, the cursor will drop back down.

After a leak is identified, the detector will recalibrate itself either automatically by default or manually to the ambient air and resume audibly beeping as soon as the leak is detected again. The detector includes a patented 3-LED inspection light to help locate and inspect the suspected leaking area. Compatible with most hydrogen-based tracer gases, the device can be used widely in both light and heavy-duty applications.