Ralson Tire Hires New Senior VP Brian Sheehey

Ralson Tires North America has added industry veteran Brian Sheehey as the company’s senior vice president. Last month, the tire manufacturer announced its entry into the commercial truck tire (TBR) market with a new medium/heavy truck tire manufacturing facility.

Sheehey previously served as vice president/head of marketing in for Yokohama Off-Highway Tires America. Before his role at YOHTA, Sheehey worked for Englewood Tire Distributors, Bridgestone/Firestone North American Tire, and Hankook Tire America.

The company supplies two TBR brands to North America – Ralson and Accelus. Both brands will be available in the first quarter of next year with Sheehey’s help.