Hankook Tire America President to Step Down July 1

According to a statement from Hankook Tire, Sooil Lee, CEO of Hankook Tire & Technology, will assume the role of interim president. Lee previously served as president of Hankook Tire America Corp. from 2009-2012 and also from 2020-2021.

According to the statement, Hankook says the U.S. market is fundamental to its global business strategy. Hankook says its management team will continue to ensure consistent operations during this transition. The statement thanked Brison for his contributions to the company, and Hankook wished him the best on his next endeavor.