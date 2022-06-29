Connect with us

People

Hankook Tire America President to Step Down July 1

David Sickels

on

Hankook-Curtis Brison President North America

Curtis Brison is moving on from his role as president of Hankook Tire America Corp., effective July 1.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

According to a statement from Hankook Tire, Sooil Lee, CEO of Hankook Tire & Technology, will assume the role of interim president. Lee previously served as president of Hankook Tire America Corp. from 2009-2012 and also from 2020-2021.

According to the statement, Hankook says the U.S. market is fundamental to its global business strategy. Hankook says its management team will continue to ensure consistent operations during this transition. The statement thanked Brison for his contributions to the company, and Hankook wished him the best on his next endeavor.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

People: TIA Reorganizes Leadership Team

People: Hamaton Promotes Vice President of North American Subsidiary

People: Michael Graber Appointed President & CEO of Toyo Tire USA

People: Sullivan Tire Company Names New President, CEO

Advertisement

on

Hankook Tire America President to Step Down July 1

on

TBC Announces Brian Maciak to Lead Big O Tires Team

on

Former Yokohama Tire Executive Jim MacMaster Passes Away

on

TireHub Hires Grant Dismore as Vice President of Operations
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Passenger/Light Truck: Tires for Pickup Trucks are Picking Up Speed

Commercial Tires: Yokohama Tire Launches New Regional Trailer Tire

TPMS: TPMS Service Basics: That’s Right, It Can Be That Simple

Service: The Brake Pad Copper Controversy

Service: The Evolution of Battery, Starting System & Diagnostic Tools

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Own a Car Fresno

Own a Car Fresno
Contact: jamil alashkarPhone: 5594353600
5788 N Blackstone Ave, Fresno, Fresno CA 93710
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

People

TireHub Hires Grant Dismore as Vice President of Operations

People

Former Yokohama Tire Executive Jim MacMaster Passes Away

People

TBC Announces Brian Maciak to Lead Big O Tires Team
Connect
Tire Review Magazine