QuickJack Announces New 6000ELX Portable Car Lift

The new QuickJack 6000ELX portable car lift offers a compact and affordable solution for lifting electric vehicles (EVs) for maintenance, service and detailing at a shop, at home or on the go, the company says.

Industry experts expect global sales of electric passenger vehicles to surpass 10.5 million this year and project that EVs will make up around 30% – about 4.7 million – of new passenger vehicles sold in the United States by 2030, the company says.

QuickJack says the 6000ELX is a compact, frame-engaging scissor lift with an open-center design for complete access to the vehicle’s undercarriage. Since many electric vehicles weigh more than their gas counterparts, the 6000ELX has a rated lifting capacity of 6,000 lbs. Its extra-long frames provide access to a range of lifting points from 47.5 in. up to 76 in.

 The QuickJack 6000ELX features pendant controls for one-handed operation, dual-position automatic safety locks and urethane wheels. A button raises a vehicle more than 21 in. in the air in about 30 seconds. Another press lowers the lift onto its mechanical locks where it can safely hold the vehicle for as long as necessary. When the job is done, the lift collapses to 3.5 in. high.

