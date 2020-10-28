BendPak Releases Two-Post Lifts with New Configurations

BendPak has added three new models to its XPR family of two-post lifts.

Click Here to Read More

The XPR-10XLS symmetrical and XPR-10AXLS asymmetrical lifts provide more under-lift clearance, while the XPR-12C-LTA’s three-stage telescoping arms help reach challenging lifting points, the company says.

The BendPak XPR-10AXLS and XPR-10XLS are designed with an extended working height that’s ideal for taller technicians, the company says. These two-post lifts feature a cylinder stroke that raises vehicles 75-80 in., at least 6 in. higher than standard BendPak two-post lifts go.

Each lift has a 10,000-lb. lifting capacity and features an oversized 59-inch tall carriage. The lifts are designed with a single-point safety release and safety locks spaced every 3 in. in each column.

The XPR-10AXLS is an asymmetrical lift with triple-telescoping front arms and two-stage rear arms that offer greater arm sweep so they can reach more pick-up points especially those that can be hard-to-reach on vehicles with unibody construction, wide bodies or narrow configurations, BendPak says.

The symmetrical XPR-10XLS is designed to provide clear space for opening doors on cars, but can also be used to service trucks and SUVs with an optional extension kit or available Low-Pro arms. When BendPak’s exclusive Low-Pro arms extend, the top of the arm is closer to ground level than other arm designs, helping them slide under vehicles with low ground clearance.