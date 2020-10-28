BendPak Releases Two-Post Lifts with New Configurations

BendPak has added three new models to its XPR family of two-post lifts.
The XPR-10XLS symmetrical and XPR-10AXLS asymmetrical lifts provide more under-lift clearance, while the XPR-12C-LTA’s three-stage telescoping arms help reach challenging lifting points, the company says.
The BendPak XPR-10AXLS and XPR-10XLS are designed with an extended working height that’s ideal for taller technicians, the company says. These two-post lifts feature a cylinder stroke that raises vehicles 75-80 in., at least 6 in. higher than standard BendPak two-post lifts go.
Each lift has a 10,000-lb. lifting capacity and features an oversized 59-inch tall carriage. The lifts are designed with a single-point safety release and safety locks spaced every 3 in. in each column.
The XPR-10AXLS is an asymmetrical lift with triple-telescoping front arms and two-stage rear arms that offer greater arm sweep so they can reach more pick-up points especially those that can be hard-to-reach on vehicles with unibody construction, wide bodies or narrow configurations, BendPak says.
The symmetrical XPR-10XLS is designed to provide clear space for opening doors on cars, but can also be used to service trucks and SUVs with an optional extension kit or available Low-Pro arms. When BendPak’s exclusive Low-Pro arms extend, the top of the arm is closer to ground level than other arm designs, helping them slide under vehicles with low ground clearance.
The BendPak XPR-12CL-LTA 12,000-pound capacity truck lift features three-stage telescoping front and rear arms with a 72-in. maximum reach that’s almost 25% greater than those on BendPak’s standard XPR-12CL two-post lifts, the company says. These arms are designed to reach OEM lifting points and maintain a vehicle’s center of balance. BendPak says the lift’s carriage has been strengthened to support the longer arms, oversized cable sheaves reduce cable fatigue and the baseplates are oversized A36 steel.
All XPR Series lifts have a single-point lock release and safety locks every 3 in. in each column. They are clear-floor lifts to make it easy to roll tools and equipment under the vehicle being serviced, with the equalization beam and a padded safety shutoff bar overhead, the company says. The XPR-10AXLS, XPR-10SLS and XPR-12CL-LTA have been third-party tested and are ALI-certified to meet industry safety and performance standards, BendPak adds.