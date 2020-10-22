Connect with us
BendPak-MaxJax

Service

BendPak Redesigns MaxJax Portable Two-Post Lift

BendPak says the MaxJax M6K can be used in areas with ceilings as low as eight feet and can be put away when the work is done.
Tire Review Staff

on

BendPak Inc. is rolling out the new MaxJax M6K portable two-post lift with design, engineering and production improvements.

Like all two-post lifts, MaxJax provides clear undercarriage access and the ability to perform brake and tire work on a wide range of vehicles. But unlike traditional two-post lifts, the MaxJax can be used in areas with ceilings as low as eight feet and can be put away when the work is done, leaving the garage bay clear.

BendPak added two additional safety lock positions to the columns, for a total of seven. The locks engage continuously during upward rise and act as a redundant fail-safe feature capable of holding an elevated vehicle securely, even if the quick-connect hoses are disconnected or a hydraulic malfunction occurs, the company says. Engineers also reconfigured the UHMW slide block bearings in the lift posts to maintain the carriage and hydraulic cylinder in a true vertical position at all times and reduce bearing load for smoother operation.

BendPak adds the new MaxJax M6K was independently tested and is ALI Certified to meet the current lift industry safety and performance standard.

MaxJax’s new gunmetal gray powder coat is smoother, better looking, more durable and more corrosion-resistant than the textured black paint used in the past, Bendpak says. It’s also less likely to cause friction and binding within the lift carriage.

The wheels on the lift columns and the power cart have been upgraded to provide effortless mobility even over rough surfaces, the company says. A new rear-mounted storage bin on the power cart keeps the hoses organized when not in use, and quick-disconnect, self-sealing couplers minimize hydraulic fluid leaks. Flush-mounted concrete anchors are installed in the garage floor and remain there permanently to enable MaxJax to go from storage to ready-to-use in as little as 15 minutes, Bendpak says. The column baseplate and rear-mounted anchors were extended outward an inch and a half, dramatically reducing anchor bolt pull-out tension.

The MaxJax M6K’s 6,000-lb. lifting capacity can handle most cars, light trucks and SUVs with a lifting height of 46 in. or 49 in. with adapters. MaxJax also offers a reclining creeper seat that converts from a low-profile creeper to a fully upright seat.

With a new optional motorcycle adapter that offers a wider lifting platform and drive-over approach ramp, MaxJax can also lift motorcycles, ATVs or other motorized vehicles.

