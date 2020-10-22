BendPak Redesigns MaxJax Portable Two-Post Lift

BendPak Inc. is rolling out the new MaxJax M6K portable two-post lift with design, engineering and production improvements.

Like all two-post lifts, MaxJax provides clear undercarriage access and the ability to perform brake and tire work on a wide range of vehicles. But unlike traditional two-post lifts, the MaxJax can be used in areas with ceilings as low as eight feet and can be put away when the work is done, leaving the garage bay clear.

BendPak added two additional safety lock positions to the columns, for a total of seven. The locks engage continuously during upward rise and act as a redundant fail-safe feature capable of holding an elevated vehicle securely, even if the quick-connect hoses are disconnected or a hydraulic malfunction occurs, the company says. Engineers also reconfigured the UHMW slide block bearings in the lift posts to maintain the carriage and hydraulic cylinder in a true vertical position at all times and reduce bearing load for smoother operation.

BendPak adds the new MaxJax M6K was independently tested and is ALI Certified to meet the current lift industry safety and performance standard.

MaxJax’s new gunmetal gray powder coat is smoother, better looking, more durable and more corrosion-resistant than the textured black paint used in the past, Bendpak says. It’s also less likely to cause friction and binding within the lift carriage.