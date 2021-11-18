BendPak Introduces New QuickJack TL Portable Car Lifts

BendPak’s QuickJack has improved almost its entire lineup of portable car lifts to offer customers greater lifting height and versatility. QuickJack lifts are compact, frame-engaging models with an open-center design for complete access to the vehicle’s undercarriage, BendPak said. The new QuickJack TL Series lifts provide an additional three inches of lifting height over the outgoing SLX models — for a full two feet or more of ground clearance. The increased lifting height allows for improved access and working room under the vehicle for maintenance and repair tasks. It also offers even better ergonomics for wheel work and detailing.