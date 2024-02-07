 PRT launches 22 new products on complete strut assemblies

PRT launches 22 new products on complete strut assemblies

The new items expand the PRT portfolio in the North American market and represent more than 12 million vehicles in new coverage.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
PRT, a brand of the ADD Group, recently released new applications of the component for light vehicles, SUVs and pickups. The launches include models such as Honda Civic, Jeep Cherokee and Toyota Highlander, in addition to brand-new applications such as the 2021 Subaru Forester, 2021 Toyota Corolla and 2021 Honda Accord hybrid, among others.

PRT products are produced under the strictest OE quality processes required by the automakers, the company said.

“As an OE supplier, our company is always focused on the continuous development of new products that stay ahead in aftermarket technology,” said Bruno Bello, director of global marketing at PRT. “These new additions not only expand our product coverage but also strengthen our presence in the North American aftermarket. The new items are in stock and ready to ship.”

News

Litens Aftermarket acquires Kenakore Solutions

With the completion of the acquisition, Kenakore’s distribution center will be rebranded as “Litens Aftermarket Distribution.”

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Litens-NewDistributionCenter

Litens Aftermarket has acquired Kenakore Solutions, a third-party logistics warehouse and distribution center. Kenakore has been a partner to Litens for the past seven years, the company said. Through integrating Kenakore’s processes and systems, Litens said it will have enhanced communication capabilities and increased flexibility that enables it to further meet diverse customer demands.

