PRT Launches New Complete Strut Assemblies

PRT has launchd seven new complete strut assemblies that represent nearly 4 million vehicles in new coverage. The launches include coverage for vehicles such as BMW 3 Series and Subaru Legacy, in addition to brand new applications, such as the Chevrolet Malibu 2022, Kia Soul 2019, Cadillac ATS 2019, among others, PRT said.

“Our highly automated factories supply premium-quality products for the OE and aftermarket, focusing on innovation and advanced solutions. PRT is always dedicated to the constant development of new products that stay ahead in aftermarket technology. These additions not only expand our product range but also strengthen our presence in the North American aftermarket. The new items are in stock and ready to ship,” said Bruno Bello, director of global marketing at PRT.