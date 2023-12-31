 ADD Group Awarded by Advance Auto Parts, ACDelco

ADD Group Awarded by Advance Auto Parts, ACDelco

The group was recognized in the areas of marketing excellence, and outstanding achievements in innovation, product launch and supply chain.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
ADD-Group-honored

ADD Group has been honored with two industry awards: the Best Marketing Excellence from Advance Auto Parts and the APC Overdrive from ACDelco. The Best Marketing Excellence highlights the company’s exceptional marketing services and support that have significantly contributed to its growth and success in 2023. The APC Overdrive recognizes ADD Group’s outstanding achievement across global supply chain, sustainability, innovation, product launch, and others, the company stated.

“We are deeply honored to receive these prestigious awards,” Bruno Bello, director of global marketing at ADD said. “They reflect our ongoing commitment to OE quality, product development, sales support, marketing excellence and logistic services. At ADD group we have a continuous improvement culture, so we are driving excellence and innovation for global OES and aftermarket.”

