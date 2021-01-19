Connect with us

Listen: Virtual AAPEX Recap & In-Person 2021 Plans

In this episode, we catch up with AAPEX officials to get a recap of the Virtual AAPEX Experience and see what’s in store for 2021.
As trade shows, tire launches and other events continue to go virtual into 2021, we wanted to provide a look back on one of the largest aftermarket trade shows to go online and see how it turned out. 

That show is the Virtual AAPEX Experience, co-owned by the Auto Care Association and MEMA, the Motor and Equipment Manufacturers’ Association. This past year, AAPEX transitioned its show offerings into the virtual experience with a laser focus on the shop owner and service professional’s needs.  

In this episode, we catch up with Mark Bogdansky, vice president of meetings and events for the Auto Care Association, and Vic Tarasik, owner of Shop Owner Coach who is a former shop owner and member of the AAPEX Show Committee. Bogdansky and Tarasik explain: 

  • Attendance of at the first-ever AAPEX Virtual Experience and who made up the audience [1:51] 
  • An update on the dedicated tire section at the show and what’s in store for AAPEX 2021 [4:13] 
  • How AAPEX is working to incorporate more tire and tire service equipment into its live bays in Joe’s Garage [5:45] 
  • Why tire dealers should invest in coming to next year’s show and the ROI they’ll see from attending [7:43] 
  • The importance of ADAS training and how AAPEX is building its training on this topic [9:13] 

Listen here or subscribe to “What’s Treading with Tire Review” on Apple PodcastsSpotifyGoogle Play and Spreaker

