Connect with us
virtual aapex experience

Podcasts

How to Capture the Real Value of a Virtual AAPEX Experience

In this episode of What’s Treading with Tire Review, we give you the ins and outs for making the most of the Virtual AAPEX Experience.

Advertisement
Madeleine Winer

on

AAPEX’s annual in-person gathering has gone virtual in 2020. While some mourn the disruption to the industry, we say get out your to-do list for making the most of the technical training sessions and product introductions.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

In this episode of What’s Treading with Tire Review, we feature an episode from the Shop Owner Podcast with host Doug Kaufmann. Doug talks with Vic Tarasik, founder of Shop Owner Coach, about the real value shops gain from attending the virtual gathering this year and how you can capture that for your shop.

Listen here or subscribe to “What’s Treading with Tire Review” on Apple PodcastsSpotifyGoogle Play and Spreaker.

You can register to attend the 2020 AAPEX Virtual Experience at aapexshow.com.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Podcasts: Dealer Study: Business During COVID & Forecasting the Future

Podcasts: Apollo Tyres: Strategy of ‘Entrenchment’ for U.S. Market

Podcasts: Top Shops: What We’ve Learned from COVID-19

Podcasts: Michelin VP of Sales: Signs of Recovery Taking Shape

Advertisement

on

How to Capture the Real Value of a Virtual AAPEX Experience

on

AAPEX Virtual Experience: What to Expect

on

How the Virtual AAPEX Experience Will Lead to Success

on

ATD: COVID-19 is Shaping the Tire Supply Chain of the Future
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

Products: Meyle Releases ABS Sensor Kit for Targeted Replacement

Products: Autel Releases ADASCAL2 Expansion Pack

Passenger/Light Truck: Toyo Tire Debuts Open Country A/T III

Tires: Feds: Auto Repair ‘Essential’ Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

The Timken Co.

The Timken Co.
Contact: Barry HarrisPhone: 866-984-6536Fax: 330-458-6006
1835 Dueber Ave. S.W., Canton OH 44706
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Podcasts

What’s Treading, Ep. 8: Tirescanner and Tire E-Commerce
Whats Treading Tire Review Communicating with Customers Whats Treading Tire Review Communicating with Customers

Podcasts

What’s Treading, Ep. 9: Communicating with Customers
Whats Treading Alpio Barbara Top Shop 2019 Whats Treading Alpio Barbara Top Shop 2019

Podcasts

What’s Treading, Ep. 7: 2019 Top Shop Winner on Tech, the Tire Industry and Advice
Whats Treading 1400x700 Whats Treading 1400x700

Podcasts

What’s Treading, Ep. 10: Tire Industry Economics & COVID-19
Connect