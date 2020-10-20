AAPEX’s annual in-person gathering has gone virtual in 2020. While some mourn the disruption to the industry, we say get out your to-do list for making the most of the technical training sessions and product introductions.

In this episode of What’s Treading with Tire Review, we feature an episode from the Shop Owner Podcast with host Doug Kaufmann. Doug talks with Vic Tarasik, founder of Shop Owner Coach, about the real value shops gain from attending the virtual gathering this year and how you can capture that for your shop.

You can register to attend the 2020 AAPEX Virtual Experience at aapexshow.com.