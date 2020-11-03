Connect with us
Sneak Peek: Product Demos to Catch at AAPEX’s Joe’s Garage

In this episode of What’s Treading with Tire Review, we get a sneak peek from the companies demonstrating their products in the Joe’s Garage section of the AAPEX Virtual Experience.
Madeleine Winer

on

With SEMA360 kicking off Monday and the AAPEX Virtual Experience starting today, welcome to your first virtual industry week!

More than 15 different automotive aftermarket companies are slated to conduct product demos this week, and we caught up with several of them that came to our Garage Studio here at Babcox Media to film their demonstration in advance of the show.

Listen to what JohnDow Industries, Coats, 360Payments and Tekmetric have in store.

Listen here or subscribe to “What’s Treading with Tire Review” on Apple PodcastsSpotifyGoogle Play and Spreaker.

