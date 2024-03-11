 Quality replacement parts matter more than ever

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
Garage Studio

Quality replacement parts matter more than ever

As cars get fancier and more advanced, you need components that are tougher and more reliable.

Avatar
By Joe Keene
Published:

Vehicles are basically computers on wheels right now, which means the importance of updated replacement parts can’t be understated. As cars get fancier and more advanced, you need components that are tough and reliable. New technologies have altered the way drivers use their vehicles and how technicians maintain them. However, a topic often overlooked is the advanced intricacy of replacement components.

Related Articles

Whether it’s a wheel-bearing hub unit, an oxygen sensor, or any other vital part, the quality of the replacement can make or break a vehicle’s safety and performance. You don’t want to mess around with low-quality parts when you’re working on modern vehicles.

Modern vehicles are complex and technological advancements have led to some seriously intricate components that require precision manufacturing and strict compliance to specifications. For example, ADAS needs radar and camera sensors, direct-injection vehicles need high-pressure fuel pumps and battery pack replacements are needed for hybrid and electric cars. These components need to meet rigorous standards to ensure safety and optimal performance for your customers.

This focus on quality parts has a direct impact on your bottom line. Ensuring your customers’ satisfaction by providing reliable replacement parts means more repeat business and referrals for your shop. It also builds trust and loyalty. On the other hand, using inferior parts that fail prematurely damages your reputation and costs you money down the road. Do it right the first time with quality parts.

If you’re looking to make some changes to your replacement part selection, do your research and choose brands with proven track records. Don’t let price and availability blindside you – by putting quality first, you become a sort of regulator in this industry, driving out the subpar products and ensuring the safety and satisfaction of your customers.

As technology advances and vehicles evolve, high-quality replacement parts will continue to be in high demand. Stay ahead of the game and position yourself for long-term success by double-checking the quality of your replacement parts today.

Don’t forget to follow us on Instagram and Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more tire, service and shop operations videos.

You May Also Like

AMN-MEMA
TR-Continental-chassisAlign
bendpakEVgarage1400
TR-Continental-mudterrian
Rolling with the Numbers

Don’t overlook the importance of EV service training

We look at our data from tire dealers surrounding EV service and discuss how not providing training could be detrimental.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
RwtN Feb

Dealers and shop owners tell us that EVs are becoming more common and seeing a jump in how many they service. But there may be one thing many shops aren’t doing that could hurt them in the long run.

Last month we discussed how regional differences affect EV tire demand and how that forms dealers’ decisions on stocking tires designed for EVs.

Read Full Article

More Garage Studio Posts
Understanding hybrid regenerative braking and its impact on brake wear

Hybrid brakes capture kinetic energy through regenerative braking instead of losing it as heat.

By Christian Hinton
TR-Continental-regenerative brake
How tire traction and tread design affect tire performance

Even though tires might all look the same to some customers, you should inform them how tread design works to improve their experience.

By Christian Hinton
TR-Continental-treaddesign
Cutting corners on brake jobs can cost customers down the road

Spending more on brake services can help customers understand the importance of quality repairs.

By Christian Hinton
Is it time to rethink your wheel weight assortment?

The extra time needed to install or replace cheap weights per wheel adds up, which can impact your shop’s productivity and bottom line.

By Christian Hinton
TR Continental-wheelweight

Other Posts

Roger’s Tire Service focuses on customer service and community relationships

Roger’s Tire Service does things a bit differently. Your first hint: the business performs daily operations out of a barn.

By Christian Hinton
K&M-Rogers-Tire-Staff-1400
Point S executives detail their secrets to record growth, member success

Walter Lybeck, Point S CEO, and Clint Young, Point S president and COO, gave Tire Review some insight into the company’s goals in 2024.

By Christian Hinton
Clint-Young-Walter-Lybeck
2024 OTR Conference addresses safety, industry growth, training

The 69th OTR Tire Conference was highlighted by the creation of the Tire Recycling Foundation, safety, tire chains, retreading and more.

By Christian Hinton
Dick-Gust-introduction
Gallery: 2024 Off-the-Road Tire conference

Check out some of the highlights from this year’s OTR Tire Conference, featuring speakers on OTR service safety, economic outlooks and other trends.

By Christian Hinton
Matt-White-live-service-group