Connect with us
Pirelli P7 AS Plus 7

Tires

Pirelli Introduces New Touring All-Season Tire For Sedans, Coupes

With a new tread pattern, compound and construction, the Pirelli P7 AS Plus 3 is designed to provide enhanced snow performance, improved wet/dry handling and a quieter ride, tailor-made to meet consumers’ expectations, Pirelli says.

Advertisement
Madeleine Winer

on

Pirelli has introduced the P7 AS Plus 3, a new touring all-season tire for sedans and coupes. The company says the new tire was developed to meet the needs of North American drivers looking for a product that offers extra mileage, everyday comfort and excellent all-season capabilities.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

With a new tread pattern, compound and construction, the P7 AS Plus 3 is designed to also provide enhanced snow performance, improved wet/dry handling and a quieter ride, tailor-made to meet the consumers’ expectations, Pirelli says.

With the introduction of this new product, the company said it has completed its “Plus 3 Generation” range. After the launch in May of the new Scorpion AS Plus 3, an all-season tire dedicated to SUVs and pick-up trucks, Pirelli now covers over 70% of the most popular sizes in the highly demanded 18-inch and above H- and V-speed rated tire market with its Plus 3 line offerings.

Advertisement

Pirelli said it designed the Plus line of products to meet the changing needs of drivers in the North American market, in particular the demand for all-season tires, capable of covering many miles with great handling.

The P7 AS Plus 3 is backed with Pirelli’s Confidence Plus Plan, which consists of a 70,000-mile limited treadwear warranty and 30-day trial offer. The tire will be available in 31 sizes – from 17 to 20 inches – and fits best-selling vehicles, including the Acura TLX, Ford Fusion, Honda Accord, Subaru Legacy, Toyota Camry, KIA K5 and Cadillac CT6.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Tires: Nexen Tire Debuts Two New Tires at SEMA

Tires: Selling Off-Road Tires: Lessons from the U.S. Border Patrol

Tires: From Track to Street: How Racing Affects Tire Development

Tires: Bridgestone Launches New Alenza AS Ultra Tire

Advertisement

on

Pirelli Introduces New Touring All-Season Tire For Sedans, Coupes

on

Nokian Adds Additional E-Truck, R-Truck Tire Sizes

on

Sneak Peek: Kenda Tire's Next-Gen Mud-Terrain Tire

on

Atturo Tire Debuts AZ850 Drag Racing Tire
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Passenger/Light Truck: Hercules Tires’ New Terra Trac ATX Now Available

Service: Goodyear Updates Purchase Options for CheckPoint Devices

Business Operations: Setting Up for Success: The Importance of Onboarding New Employees

Commercial Tires: Hercules Tires Launches Two New Strong Guard Truck Tires

Passenger/Light Truck: Hankook Tire Reveals New R/T Dynapro XT, AT2 Xtreme Tires

Digital Edition

Current Pocast
play
Forming Relationships To Better Your Business With John Boyle

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Campbell Hausfeld

Contact: Ginnie FallerPhone: 513-367-4811
100 Production Dr., Harrison OH 45030
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Tires

Nexen Awarded OEM Fitment on 2022 Wagoneer
Yokohama Geolandar MT Yokohama Geolandar MT

Tires

Selling Off-Road Tires: Lessons from the U.S. Border Patrol

Tires

Bridgestone Launches New Alenza AS Ultra Tire
Kenda Tires booth SEMA 2021 Kenda Tires booth SEMA 2021

Passenger/Light Truck

Sneak Peek: Kenda Tire’s Next-Gen Mud-Terrain Tire
Connect
Tire Review Magazine