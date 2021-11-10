Pirelli Introduces New Touring All-Season Tire For Sedans, Coupes

Pirelli has introduced the P7 AS Plus 3, a new touring all-season tire for sedans and coupes. The company says the new tire was developed to meet the needs of North American drivers looking for a product that offers extra mileage, everyday comfort and excellent all-season capabilities.

With a new tread pattern, compound and construction, the P7 AS Plus 3 is designed to also provide enhanced snow performance, improved wet/dry handling and a quieter ride, tailor-made to meet the consumers’ expectations, Pirelli says.

With the introduction of this new product, the company said it has completed its “Plus 3 Generation” range. After the launch in May of the new Scorpion AS Plus 3, an all-season tire dedicated to SUVs and pick-up trucks, Pirelli now covers over 70% of the most popular sizes in the highly demanded 18-inch and above H- and V-speed rated tire market with its Plus 3 line offerings.