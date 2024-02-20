 Pirelli marks 50 million tires manufactured in Mexico plant

Since 2012, Pirelli has invested over $900 million in the plant, which went from producing 1.5 million to 8.5 million tires.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Pirelli-mexico-factory-milestone

Pirelli recently marked a milestone with the production of its 50 millionth tire at its Silao plant in Guanajuato, Mexico. Established in 2012, the Silao plant, situated within the Silao “Puerto Interior” industrial hub, has been pivotal in serving both local and North American markets, Pirelli said. The plant specializes in high-performance and UHP tires for various vehicles, including cars, electric vehicles, SUVs and light trucks.

Since its inception, Pirelli has invested over $900 million in the Mexican plant, witnessing a production surge from 1.5 million to 8.5 million tires.

The celebration, attended by Diego Sinhue Rodríguez Vallejo, governor of Guanajuato, and Enrico Verdino, CEO of Pirelli Mexico, along with company executives and staff, also marked the inauguration of Pirelli Mexico’s inaugural training center. Spanning 900 square meters, Pirellis says the center aims to foster the development of specialized local talent, offering courses in safety, quality, productivity, technology and environmental care, in collaboration with educational institutions and using technological platforms.

Verdino expressed gratitude to the associates who contributed to the achievement, emphasizing Pirelli’s commitment to investing in the state. He highlighted the potential for Mexican employees trained at the center to contribute globally to Pirelli’s success.

Governor Rodríguez Vallejo hailed the opening of the training center as a new chapter in Pirelli’s journey in Mexico, showcasing confidence in the region’s talent and driving innovation in line with Industry 4.0 principles, the company said.

