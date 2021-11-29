Sun Auto Acquires Plaza Tire

Click Here to Read More

Plaza Tire Service, a two-time Tire Review Top Shop, is an independent tire dealer with 70 locations doing business in the midwestern U.S. since 1963. Sun Auto said this acquisition is the largest addition to date, for Sun Auto Tire & Service, and will bring its holding to more than 350 locations. Plaza Tire Service locations are spread across Missouri, southern Illinois, western Kentucky and northern Arkansas.

As part of the deal to purchase Plaza Tire Service, its owners Mark Rhodes and Scott Rhodes have invested substantially in Sun Auto Tire & Service, the company said. Both Mark and Scott as well as Mark’s oldest son, Sam, are currently active in the day-to-day operations of Plaza Tire Service. They will all continue in their respective roles.