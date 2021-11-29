Connect with us

News

Sun Auto Acquires Plaza Tire

As part of the deal to purchase Plaza Tire Service, its owners Mark Rhodes and Scott Rhodes have invested substantially in Sun Auto Tire & Service, the company said.

Advertisement
Madeleine Winer

on

Sun Auto Tire & Service Inc. announced the acquisition of Plaza Tire Service from owners Mark and Scott Rhodes.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Plaza Tire Service, a two-time Tire Review Top Shop, is an independent tire dealer with 70 locations doing business in the midwestern U.S. since 1963. Sun Auto said this acquisition is the largest addition to date, for Sun Auto Tire & Service, and will bring its holding to more than 350 locations. Plaza Tire Service locations are spread across Missouri, southern Illinois, western Kentucky and northern Arkansas.

As part of the deal to purchase Plaza Tire Service, its owners Mark Rhodes and Scott Rhodes have invested substantially in Sun Auto Tire & Service, the company said. Both Mark and Scott as well as Mark’s oldest son, Sam, are currently active in the day-to-day operations of Plaza Tire Service. They will all continue in their respective roles.

Advertisement

The Plaza Tire Service name will not change, Sun Auto said. Existing stores as well as new locations will be known as Plaza Tire Service.

The deal is expected to close on Dec. 31, 2021, according to Sun Auto. Financial details were not disclosed.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

News: BKT Rolls into the Gaming World with Farming Simulator 22

People: Best-One of Indy CEO Dennis Dickson Retires

News: Yokohama Rubber, Boeing Renew Contract for Supply of Potable Water Tanks

News: Hankook Tire Receives Sustainability Recognition

Advertisement

on

Sun Auto Acquires Plaza Tire

on

GRI's New $25M Mixing Plant to be Complete by Mid-2022

on

Tire Discounters Raises Funds for Wounded Warrior Project

on

Bridgestone Will Expand Akron Tech Center with New Test Track
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Service: Goodyear Updates Purchase Options for CheckPoint Devices

Commercial Tires: Hercules Tires Launches Two New Strong Guard Truck Tires

Passenger/Light Truck: Hankook Tire Reveals New R/T Dynapro XT, AT2 Xtreme Tires

News: BFGoodrich Launches Trail-Terrain T/A Tire

TPMS: Torque and TPMS: What Technicians Need to Know

Digital Edition

Current Pocast
play
Forming Relationships To Better Your Business With John Boyle

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Giti Tire (USA) Inc.

Giti Tire (USA) Inc.
Contact: Ruby VizcainoPhone: (866) 488-4737
10404 Sixth St., Rancho Cucamonga CA 91730
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

RoboTire-tire-changer-demo RoboTire-tire-changer-demo

News

RoboTire Shows Off Tire Changing Technology at SEMA Show 2021
Sema-Show-Floor 1400 Sema-Show-Floor 1400

News

SEMA 2021: Tire & Wheel Gallery

News

Vredestein Pinza A/T Debuts at Times Square

News

How RoboTire Aims To Transform the Tire Industry
Connect
Tire Review Magazine