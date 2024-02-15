 Pirelli earns CDP's highest A rating for climate action

Pirelli earns CDP’s highest A rating for climate action

The “A” rating was awarded to 346 companies out of the more than 21,000.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
For the sixth consecutive year running, Pirelli and C. SpA obtained a place in the Climate A list 2023 compiled by the CDP, the international non-profit organization that gathers, disseminates and promotes information on environmental questions. The “A” rating is the highest score achievable in the “Climate” section and was awarded to 346 companies out of the more than 21,000 participating, evaluated on the basis of decarbonization strategies and effectiveness of the actions implemented to reduce emissions and climate risks and to develop a low carbon emissions economy, as well as the completeness and transparency of the information supplied, and the adoption of best practices associated with environmental impact.

“Obtaining the CDP’s most important recognition in the fight against climate change confirms the concrete results supporting sustainable transition achieved by Pirelli and its entire value chain also thanks to new technologies and the constant commitment to innovation,” Marco Tronchetti Provera, executive vice chairman of Pirelli, said.

According to CDP, its goal is to guide companies and governments to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests, gathers data regarding environmental impacts, risks and opportunities, for an independent evaluation applying the methodology with which point scores are calculated. At the request of over 740 investors with more than 136 trillion dollars in assets, these data, in 2023, were communicated through the CDP platform by the companies involved.

