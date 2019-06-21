Petlas Tire to Add New Sizes to Tire Lines Using High Flexion Technology

Petlas’ Very High Flexion radial trailer tire HLT-45

Petlas Tire Corp. will develop new Improved Flexion (IF) and Very High Flexion (VF) tire sizes, as the company said in a press release these will define the future of the agricultural machinery industry.



Petlas offers two different size of IF tires with its agricultural radial pattern, TA130: 600/70 R30 and 800/70 R38. These tires are specifically developed to make less soil compaction and better protect the soil. TA130 IF series achieve this by carrying the same amount of load with up to 25% less pressure, the company says. The company says it has begun working on developing four new IF sizes: 650/60R34, 650/65R34, 710/75R42 and 650/85 R38.



Petlas’ VF radial trailer tire HLT-45 is capable of carrying 40% more load with the same pressure compared to traditional tires, which translates to better fuel efficiency, according to Petlas. Petlas currently offers one size for this tire, 285/70 R19.5 and the company’s short term plan is to broaden the VF tire range by adding in the following new sizes: 380/90R46, 480/80R42, 480/80 R46, 520/85 R46, 480/80 R50 and 710/70 R42.