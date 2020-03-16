Connect with us
Petlas Explero PT411 A/S Now 3PMSF-Certified

Explero PT411 A/S is available in 21 sizes ranging from 15 to 17 inch fitments, including alternatives with reinforced sidewalls.
Petlas‘s Explero PT411, a member of the company’s SUV, 4×4, crossover tire range, has acquired 3PMSF certification.

The pattern provides a holistic experience through various season and road conditions.

The Explero A/S PT411’s circumferential grooves improve traction by effective water discharge and contribute to the precision and responsiveness of steering, which is mainly provided by the wide and strong shoulder structure, the company says. Petlas adds the pattern also offers a quiet and comfortable ride.

In addition, the company says the footprint of PT411 is purposefully optimized to minimize rolling resistance.

