Petlas Releases RC-700 Plus Mixed-Service Truck Tire

Petlas has just introduced its high-performance RC-700 Plus tires, offering high mileage and fuel efficiency for mixed service truck operations.

Petlas says its RC-700 Plus pattern is mutated from its RC700 pattern design to better serve off-road truckers’ needs. RC700 Plus with 3PMF and M+S symbols have more sipes, the company says, adding more tracking and handling comfort in comparison to its RC700 counterpart.

Petlas says it released the new RC-700 Plus in a mixed service truck tire range that offers exceptional tear-resistance and long tire life whilst providing the user with better durability and multiple retread ability.

A newly-designed stone ejector located within the deep groove prevents stone holding, the company says. This truck tire design also provides a self-cleaning tread pattern even on muddy surfaces.

Petlas developed an entirely new design for engineering RC-700 Plus, which the company says is specially designed to withstand the rigors of the construction industry. Petlas says the RC 700 Plus ensures excellent traction on unpaved roads, low rolling resistance with fuel-efficiency and excellent cut and chip resistance.

The company says the circumferential grooves give the best drainage on snowy and muddy roads and ensure controlled shorter braking distance. It also helps reduce stone retention and its damage to tire with added stone ejectors. While reinforced interconnected blocks provide a comfortable drive on the motorway, it also increases block durability in construction site conditions.